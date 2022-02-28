Unmask the Truth pop-up signals the opening of The Batman on March 3

With Robert Pattinson’s The Batman set to screen on March 3, WarnerMedia has partnered Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to create a DC experience for Orchard Road. And as part of the lead up to the release of The Batman, HBO GO will also be featuring 35 Batman-related titles for fans to get into the mood.

From now to March 13, you can find The Batman Unmask The Truth pop-up at Level 1 of Shaw House (Lido).

Photo opportunities come in the form of a life-sized Muckle Batman figure, a replica Bat-Signal and a thematic photo booth, featuring the movie’s distinctive red-and-blue lighting. And for good measure, the iconic Bat-Signal will be displayed across ION Orchard’s ambient screen nightly from 7 to 10pm.

The pop-up is also a showcase of collectables and gear, including a new Batman Movie Edition chair from Secretlab, featuring a magnetically detachable Bat Emblem, which they say is the first for any gaming chair.

Also featured are the officially licensed toys and Lego sets, as well as a now-requisite XM Studios figurines showcase, including a diorama depicting Batman’s greatest villains. If you’re interested in these memorabilia (including offerings from Lego, Spinmaster and McFarlane), you can visit Shopee from Feb 27 to March 13 to check for deals and giveaway prizes to be won.

As part of the partnership between STB and WarnerMedia, The Riddler’s Challenge is an interactive online riddle-based game that will send you across Orchard Road to test your knowledge of one of the country’s most iconic shopping districts.

The first 2,000 registrants for the challenge at DCTheBatmanExp.com can redeem an exclusive “The Riddler’s Pack” containing The Batman-themed merchandise. If you complete all of the riddles and share on social media why you are the biggest fan of The Batman, you stand a chance to win a grand prize worth $400.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.