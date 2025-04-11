Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

Unreleased song by late Teresa Teng found in Japan, to be included in album this year

Unreleased song by late Teresa Teng found in Japan, to be included in album this year
An unreleased song sung by the late Taiwanese star Teresa Teng was found in an old tape in Japan.
PHOTO: Internet
Syarifah NadhirahPUBLISHED ONApril 11, 2025 8:17 AMBySyarifah Nadhirah

She might be gone, but fans can look forward to new music from her soon.

According to Kyodo News, a source revealed today (April 10) that a few years ago, a staff member at Universal Music discovered an unreleased song by late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng recorded on a tape in a warehouse in Tokyo.

The light-hearted pop song, created by lyricist Toyohisa Araki and late composer Takashi Miki, is believed to have been recorded in the mid-1980s.

As the song was untitled, Toyohisa named it Love Song Wa Yogiri Ga Osuki, which translates as Love Songs Like Fog At Night.

A cultural icon loved throughout Asia, Teresa had recorded songs in numerous languages including Mandarin, Japanese, Indonesian, English and Italian.

Her hit songs include The Moon Represents My Heart and I Only Care About You and she died in May 1995 aged 42.

Coinciding with her 30th death anniversary as well as the 80th anniversary of Takashi's birth, the newly-discovered song will be included in an upcoming three-CD collection of the latter's compositions, scheduled for release on June 25.

[[nid:716654]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

celebritiessingermusic
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.