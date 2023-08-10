'Unscripted, my a**': K-reality show Zombieverse leaves viewers divided

It was supposed to be a "unique set like never before".

Netflix's new K-reality show Zombieverse started streaming Aug 8, pitting a diverse group of contestants — ranging from an actor, a comedian, a professional athlete to even a doctor — against zombies in a simulated apocalypse.

The art team from zombie K-drama All of Us Are Dead designed the set, while the zombies were trained by the choreographers of Kingdom, another horror series.

"Zombieverse sets itself apart from traditional shows by placing its participants in the midst of a real-life zombie apocalypse, where every move, decision, and survival tactic is unscripted," wrote Netflix about the show.

"This fresh approach to the genre guarantees an exhilarating and unpredictable viewing experience, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

"As the cast navigates the post-apocalyptic world, viewers will be enthralled by the authentic reactions and genuine emotions, making Zombieverse a true test of survival instincts."

However, some viewers are calling cap on the claims made by the streaming giant.

"Zombieverse is incredibly disappointing," one wrote on Reddit. "This show had such promise — the premise was an unscripted reality TV show, yet it was anything but.

"99 per cent of this show was scripted, and it's so painfully obvious from the camera-work. Having to sit and watch an entire scripted series that pretends it's unscripted is simply torture."

"Called it, just like I said. 'Unscripted' my a**," wrote a Redditor in another thread. "This is worse than (Korean variety shows) Busted and The Zone put together multiplied by 10 in terms of being scripted."

However, one Redditor took a different approach to the claim.

"It is unscripted though, as in the artistes don't have a script, they are just being led from one situation to another and given tasks to do," they wrote. "It's essentially a real-life video game."

"Zombieverse is more of a mix between a drama and a variety show," a user reviewed on MyDramaList, adding that "many people are taking this show too seriously".

"There is a basic script that all the celebs have to follow but anything more than that basic script is all their own genuine reactions/decisions."

Cast members 'annoying', 'unlikeable', 'selfish'

Zombieverse features YouTuber and former South Korean Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) soldier Dex (Kim Jin-young), who also featured on Single's Inferno 2, actress and retired boxer Lee Si-young, entertainer Noh Hong-chul, comedian Park Na-rae, rapper DinDin (Lim Cheol), idol Tsuki Fukotomi from Billlie, baseball player Yoo Hee-kwan, YouTuber siblings Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi, and urologist and YouTuber Kkwachu Hyung (Hong Seong-woo).

Some netizens were unimpressed by their performance.

"Dex doesn't shine much. Since the human group is big, his introversion shines more," wrote a Redditor. "He's not proactive in giving ideas nor suggestions to survive the zombie attack."

Another countered, claiming that Dex was "not cast as the main", being a last-minute addition to the show. Thus, he didn't receive as much attention as others, but got more screen time later in the series.

A Redditor also wrote that Tsuki "annoyed [them] so much" and they agreed with Hong-chul that she should be left behind to be killed by zombies.

"I did like how she was always trying to include anyone and didn't want to leave anyone out," they wrote in her defence, but added that they felt "secondhand embarrassment" from her actions.

However, the Redditor added that Na-rae was "so unlikeable" and that her "role-play" and "overall character ruined it" from them, and that Hong-chul was "such a selfish person" but reasoned that most people would be that way trying to survive a zombie apocalypse.

They liked Dex and Si-young's "self-awareness" however, and added that the former was observant and trying to find solutions from the sidelines.

Another Redditor also called the pair their "saving grace".

"The only few people who took more believable, sensible and realistic actions were Dex and Si-young," they wrote. "Na-rae, Tsuki and Patricia were just too whiny and loud throughout that their survival made no sense considering how the zombies were attracted to noises."

'Storyline is all over the place'

Zombieverse is currently rated 4.3/10 on IMDB, with polarised opinions from viewers. The vast majority of users voted it either a 10 (24 per cent) or a one (24.6 per cent).

One user on Google Reviews wrote that they "had to give a one-star rating" for the show.

"I enjoyed it from episodes one to three but the acting and storyline became boring after that," they wrote. "And I'mma tell you guys this, the storyline is all over the place and it's super chaotic and weird."

However, another user gave the show five stars, writing: "It's pretty obvious from the trailer that it isn't a movie, which I like, because I want to see how people would actually react to a zombie apocalypse.

"So it's kinda a refreshing concept."

One user who gave it four stars found it "very entertaining, very unique, fresh and humorous".

"But I also love the fact that, though the incidents were scripted, the cast were real and excellent in making the zombies look real," they added. "And even if the zombies look scary, you forget about it because it's mixed with comedy."

