Coming to Singapore: Yoo Yeon-seok's fanmeet, Song Joong-ki to speak at business forum, Lisa's debut album listening party

Yoo Yeon-seok to hold fanmeet

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok is bringing his Asia fanmeet tour The Secret Code: Y to Singapore.

Organisers FriedRice Live Entertainment shared on Instagram today (Feb 24) that the event will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on May 27 at 7.30pm.

Yeon-seok, 40, will also head to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Jakarta.

Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

Yeon-seok made his acting debut in the 2003 action-thriller Oldboy before starring in films including Whistle Blower (2014) and Love, Lies (2016).

On the small screen, his credits include Reply 1994 (2013), Dr Romantic (2016) and Hospital Playlist (2020 to 2021).

Song Joong-ki to speak at HSBC business forum

Song Joong-ki will be having a keynote session at HSBC Women's World Champion Business Forum on Feb 28 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The She Loves Tech Instagram account posted today: "Get ready for an exclusive keynote session with the globally renowned K-actor, celebrated for his unforgettable roles in blockbuster films and hit drama series.

"This is your chance to hear firsthand about his personal journey, his deep passion for sports, and the mindset that drives him to push boundaries, on-screen and in life."

The exact timing for Joong-ki's session will not be disclosed to the public, but interested parties can sign up for limited tickets.

Debut album listening party for Blackpink's Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa is set to release her debut solo album Alter Ego on Feb 28, with a strong lineup of collaborators including Doja Cat, Future and Megan Thee Stallion.

But if you just can't wait, Sony Music will also be holding listening parties in several countries including Singapore a day prior, on Feb 27.

Details about the event are scarce but you can sign up with the link provided in Sony Music Singapore's Instagram post with your name, email address and phone number.

To accompany the album, Lisa, 27, is also releasing a 56-page comic book written by herself and illustrated by Japan's Minomiyabi.

Against the backdrop of a "neon-drenched cyberpunk city", it features five of Lisa's alter-egos: Vixi the "quiet tech genius", Roxi the "pressured social star yearning for genuine connection", Kiki the "unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit", Sunni the "gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms" and Speedi, a "fearless risk-taker learning to slow down".

The comic can be purchased at lalisacomics.com.

