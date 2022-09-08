Upcoming Troll movie gives us serious Shadow of the Colossus vibes

We have grown accustomed to a slew of content via the streaming platform that is Netflix, and it is not just seasonal series like Cobra Kai. There are plenty of movies to enjoy too, and one of those happens to be Troll, a Norwegian monster movie coming to Netflix this Dec 1, and it sure looks to be one hell of a ride.

A plot synopsis provides us with a good understanding of what’s at stake:

“Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

Naturally, when you are facing a creature that huge as humans, you are going to do some climbing, and we can’t help but feel like it’s Shadow of the Colossus all over again. The promotional poster definitely helps in that aspect too.

Troll comes to Netflix via director Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider) with a screenplay written by Espen Aukan. Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard Eidsvold will star in the monster movie, which may or may not be a global release this December.