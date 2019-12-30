Uproar as Korean girl group Apink's music gets cut off during performance

Girl group Apink could not finish their performance in a show on Dec 27 after the production crew cut off the music.
PHOTO: Instagram/official.apink2011
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Yet another South Korean broadcaster is in the firing line over year-end show hiccups.

Last week, SBS was slammed after Red Velvet singer Wendy fractured her pelvis and arm after falling during a rehearsal for a show in Seoul.

Fans who posted comments online said Wendy had stepped off a platform but there were no steps to get down to another level, leading her to fall about 2m.

Now, the supporters of another K-pop act, Apink, are livid over what they perceive as outrageous treatment by broadcaster KBS.

The girl group could not finish their performance in a show on Dec 27 after the production crew cut off the music.

KBS has since issued an apology, linking the incident to technical difficulties.

But angry Apink fans are calling the screw-up unacceptable and disrespectful treatment towards a veteran group.

Apink has been in the business for nine years.

Fans are not buying KBS' explanation, saying the other performers in the KBS Song Festival show did not face any difficulties.

Apink showed their displeasure by not appearing on stage with the other acts at the end of the event.

The show also drew flak from netizens for favouring the male artists, with groups like BTS and MonstaX given more stage time than female acts like Mamamoo and Itzy.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

