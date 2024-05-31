'Use it as a tool not a weapon': Alan Walker on using AI in creating music

When Alan Walker released a YouTube video using artificial intelligence (AI) to "sing" earlier this month, fans were conflicted.

While he has collaborated with various vocalists, including Yuqi from K-pop girl group (G)I-dle and Indonesian singer Putri Ariani, the Norwegian DJ-music producer doesn't use his own voice in his songs.

"I'm glad to see you experimenting with new ideas and concepts," a netizen commented, while another liked seeing Alan "putting AI to the test".

A commenter even joked: "I hear Alan Walker singing a song. Now I can peacefully die."

Others were less receptive to the idea.

"Please don't lose what makes you so special by putting yourself in a box full of generic-sounding AI-generated formula-based music that will fade into obscurity among a million other vaguely similar and emotionless noise," a netizen wrote.

Alan, 26, responded to the criticism: "Appreciate your opinion, but I don't think we should be too afraid to embrace these new tools and see how they can help us, rather than replace us."

He added that the music industry used to be "terrified" when "computers first came into the picture", but now everyone uses them, and that it might be interesting to see how AI technology evolves.

"But don't worry — nothing would keep me away from actually doing the work myself!"

In an interview with AsiaOne on May 29, Alan repeated the sentiment: "I think you can use AI as a very creative tool.

"For example, if I'm not strong in coming up with an idea or melody, or I'm trying to improve a melody, I could use a tool to help me come out of writer's block or when I am seeking creativity."

He added that it was "all about using it in the correct way" so you can still have the "human touch" in music, which Alan said AI can't create.

"For the time being, all I'm trying to do is show how you could effectively use it to build your own songs and use it as a tool and not a weapon in the industry."

Alan Walker coming to Singapore

Alan is about to embark on the Asian leg of his Walkerworld Tour, named after his fourth studio album of the same name, and will perform in Singapore on June 8.

To build up hype for the concerts and connect with his regional fans, Alan gave out his local numbers in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this month and encouraged fans to WhatsApp him.

He told AsiaOne that it was "really, really hard" to keep up with the influx of messages.

"Within the first 12 hours, I think we had gotten over 50,000 messages, and it was quite crazy," he shared. "I've been added to family group chats, school chats and all that.

"It's been a pretty cool way to interact with fans in places that I didn't really think I would have a chance to connect with people."

Alan's Walkerworld Tour will take him to Indonesia, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia and India from June to October — with festival dates in Romania, Canada, Finland and more in between.

Despite considering travelling to be the worst part of touring, Alan thinks the crowds make up for it.

"It's something you forget about when you go to the next destination," he said. "You see the cities, you see the countries, you meet the fans when you play the shows and you see how much joy they have and how much it means to people.

"And I think so matter how horrible you've had it travelling and how little sleep you've accumulated over the past week, the interactions you have with people wherever you go is what makes it worth it at the end of the day."

Since visiting Singapore for the first time for ZoukOut 2016, Alan said he's "been back three or four times for Formula One".

"I think it's one of the most beautiful Southeast Asian countries," he said. "The architecture is phenomenal, and it's one of my top three destinations in the world."

Tickets for Alan Walker's Walkerworld Tour Asia Pt. 1 at the Singapore Expo go for $178 and are available on Sistic.

