Usher surprises son with a Range Rover for his 16th birthday

Usher surprised his second child with a Range Rover for his 16th birthday.

The hitmaker shared a video of him pranking Naviyd — whom he has with first wife Tameka Foster — by jokingly only agreeing to give him his real present if he could get himself inside a mini children's version of the luxury 4x4 in a parking lot at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Usher told his son: "That's just the starter kit for you right there.

"I just wonder if you can handle that one..."

Taking a puppy out of Naviyd's hands, he continued: "If you can handle that one, then maybe there might be something out there."

A number of people, including his mom, watched on as the teenager — who reached the milestone age on Dec 10 — managed to get himself into the tiny replica and drove himself to the real deal, which had a giant red bow on top of it.

Usher — who also has Usher V, 17, with Tameka, and Sovereign Bo, four, Sire Castrello, three, with wife Jennifer Goicoechea — had earlier got his son up onstage to dance with him in celebration of his birthday as he continued his Past Present Future Tour.

It's been a big year for the R'n'B pop superstar, as earlier this year he and fourth wife Jennifer got hitched "at the last minute" before his headlining 2024 Super Bowl performance.

The 46-year-old singer walked down the aisle in February in a Las Vegas drive-thru tunnel, with their rushed ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Usher told The New York Post about their quick decision: "It was an abrupt thing. We decided at the last minute to do it."

He also told the Live With Kelly and Mark show that his teen sons were in the backseat of his car during the drive-thru nuptials: "It was great to have immediate family there — my kids were there, my mother (Jonetta Patton) was there.

"It was wonderful. The kids had a great time."

