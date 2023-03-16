Vanessa Hudgens returns for Bad Boys 4 alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

Bad boys, bad boys, watchu gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when Vanessa Hudgens come for you?

Bad Boys 4 was first announced earlier in the year with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence set to return but it looks like they’re not the only ones taking down bad guys in the franchise’s fourth movie.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Hudgens, who played a character named Kelly in 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, is set to reprise the role once more. In the Bad Boys movie, Kelly is a weapons expert from the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (A.M.M.O.) team and is a key ally for Smith and Lawrence’s Mike and Marcus. It is unclear if any other members of the A.M.M.O. team will be returning.

Hudgens’ return as Kelly is a welcomed one. The 34-year-old actress is best known for her role of Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical and other romantic comedies like The Princess Switch and The Knight Before Christmas but Bad Boys for Life allows viewers to experience the actress in a different way. Prior to Bad Boys for Life, Hudgens’ previous action movies include Sucker Punch and Polar. Her other big roles include tick, tick… BOOM! and Spring Breakers. She’s also starred in Broadway musicals Gigi and Grease.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Bad Boys 4 will be helmed by directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bill Fallah, who also directed Bad Boys for Life. The duo were also behind Marvel’s Ms. Marvel, Snowfall and DC’s infamously cancelled Batgirl movie. Chris Bremner will write the script of the fourth movie. Plot details are still under wraps.

Star Smith will also produce alongside jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman. Lawrence will also be busy as both star and executive producer. Filming is set to begin in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Studios shelve Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose following Will Smith's Oscars slap

This article was first published in Geek Culture.