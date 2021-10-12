Venom 2: Blue eyes set up another symbiote for potential sequel

We know.

You've seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, or have read about the mid-credits scene, where Venom, along with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is set up for a multiversal collision with everyone's favourite neighbourhood superhero, but if you paid close attention, the end of the movie teases a new character for a potential sequel.

*Spoilers ahead*

At the end of the film, after a church showdown between Venom, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris), the Lethal Protector departs the city, but not before the film reveals the final fate of Detective Pat Mulligan - the cop responsible for Shriek's bad eye and the one hunting down serial killer Cletus Kasady.

After suffering a beatdown at the hands of Shriek, we see Mulligan's eyes glow blue.

One likely reason for this is that a symbiote has been implanted in him…. somehow.

PHOTO: Sony Pictures

In the comics, Detective Patrick Mulligan is host to the third symbiote introduced in Spider-Man lore, Toxin.

As the spawn of Carnage, this new symbiote is half red (from the waist up) and black (from the waist down), sharing the colour scheme of his genetic elders.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Toxin also happens to be the 1,000th symbiote of this particular genetic line, with the potential to become more powerful than Carnage and Venom combined, though there is fear that this new symbiote can potentially become psychotic and violent as well.

While Toxin has played both ally and villain to Spider-Man in the comics, audiences should know that when first bonded with Patrick Mulligan, Toxin was young and naive, and subscribed to Mulligan's more heroic tendencies.

Since the end of the original Venom introduced and teased Carnage, it seems lazy and repetitive that the end of this sequel would tease yet another symbiote, but given that the first symbiote was somewhat neurotic and the second was psychotic, it puts a different spin to actually have a heroic symbiote grace the big screen.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.