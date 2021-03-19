Venom: Let There Be Carnage pushed back for the second time to Sept 17, 2021

Sony Pictures has once again delayed the release of the sequel to 2018’s Venom that became a box office hit globally.

Previously set to premiere in October last year, the movie was later pushed back to July 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, with the pandemic still looming around, the debut of the awaited Venom: Let There Be Carnage is once again being re-scheduled.

This time around, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be making its entry into theatres on Sept 17, 2021 according to Sony Pictures through a press release.

The cast of the film includes Michelle Williams who will be returning as Anne Weying and Reid Scott who will be acting as Anne’s new boyfriend in the film, Dr. Dan Lewis.

Additionally, Tom Hardy will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom with Woody Harrelson who will star as Cletus Kasady with his homicidal symbiotic alter ego, Carnage.

As of this moment, no official trailer or any plot synopsis has been released for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

There are already some speculations from fans about the movie revolving around how Kasady was able to obtain Carnage, but we just have to wait and see what it has in store for us.

We sincerely hope that no change of dates are to happen again.