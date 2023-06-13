Very 'distressing' and untrue: Kevin Federline on claims he feared ex-wife Britney Spears taking crystal meth

Kevin Federline has branded claims he expressed fears his ex-wife Britney Spears is taking crystal meth as "very distressing" and untrue.

The 45-year-old dancer confirmed he had previously spoken to Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti for a documentary they were making about the singer but insisted he and their sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, had done so "in a respectful way with love and compassion" and said he was "saddened" with how their position was portrayed over the weekend.

He told TMZ in a statement: "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun.

"We did allow Daphne and Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.

"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love and compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors are clickbait."

The article — which quoted Kevin, Preston, and Britney's father Jamie Spears expressing concern for the troubled pop star — has also been criticised by the singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

He told E! News: "Kevin Federline himself has now acknowledged the falsity of the story, asserting that it contains 'fabrications' and 'lies' about Britney.

"In addition to exploiting and making false claims about Britney, particularly regarding 'crystal meth' the 'story' also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale."

Britney herself also condemned the article.

She wrote in part on Instagram: "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that."

In the Mail on Sunday article, Daphne claimed Kevin had told her: "I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.

"Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news.

"I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose."

She also quoted Jamie as saying he was worried Britney would die at a young age like Amy Winehouse and claimed the singer's sons refused to meet with Britney because they claimed to have seen drugs being delivered to her house.

And she said Preston told her: "All we want is for her to listen to us."

