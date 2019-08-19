Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Well-loved local veteran actor Bai Yan has died. He turned 100 this year.

The China-born artist passed away Monday morning (Aug 19) at about 3am, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

He was hospitalised for pneumonia 10 days before his death.

The actor had celebrated his 100th birthday in May with a guest list of more than a hundred people, including A-list local celebrities such as Zoe Tay and Aileen Tan.

Local celebrities gathered for Bai Yan's 100th birthday celebration in May this year. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Bai Yan made his name as a TV actor when he was already in his 60s, joining the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation in 1985. But in his early years, he'd honed his craft as a member of a Chinese stage performance troupe. 

He retired from acting in 1996, after receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at the Star Awards that year. His wife Ye Qing died at the age of 94 in 2016, reported The Straits Times.

His wake is held at the Singapore Casket and his funeral will be held on Friday morning, Bai's granddaughter Jenny said.

candicecai@asiaone.com

