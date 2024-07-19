Veteran actress Cheng Pei-pei, who acted in Singapore shows, dies aged 78

Veteran Chinese actress Cheng Pei-pei died on July 17 at the age of 78.

The news was confirmed by her agency in a Weibo post this morning (July 19).

The statement reads: "All of us at Supreme Art Entertainment are deeply saddened. The company and Pei-pei's children would like to thank all her friends, colleagues and supporters for loving her.

"Thank you everyone for loving Pei-pei throughout these years. Pei-pei had been ill in recent years. She chose not to announce the news, tried her best to deal with her illness and hoped to leave her time to her family. When Pei-pei left peacefully, she was accompanied by her children and loved ones.

"The versatile Pei-pei has been in the industry for many years and has won many accolades. As the first generation of martial arts actresses, she is deeply remembered by people. Her film and television career spanned over 60 years. In addition to her unwavering efforts in her career, Pei-pei was also an approachable, kind, enthusiastic and patient mother. Pei-pei, we will miss you forever!"

According to American magazine Variety, she was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease in 2019 and had donated her brain to medical research.

In May this year, Pei-pei's friend, Chinese actress Liu Tao, revealed in the Chinese reality show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends that Pei-pei wasn't in the best of health and had to be supported. They became friends after travelling to Europe together in 2014 for the same reality show.

Pei-pei debuted in showbiz in 1964 and was best known for starring in martial arts films over the years, such as Come Drink with Me (1966) and Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

She had also participated in Singapore productions including local director Chai Yee Wei's debut feature film Blood Ties (2009) and dramas including Springs of Life (2002), Women of Times (2006) and The Yang Sisters (2006). Her last cameo in a Singapore drama was Old is Gold (2019).

When contacted, Yee Wei, 48, told AsiaOne: "A few months back when I made my first trip back to Hong Kong in years, I tried to reach out to Pei-pei Jie (older sister) but she wasn't in town. I was hoping to catch up after not seeing her for so many years since we last met years ago at a tea place in Hong Kong.

"I worked with her for my first film and learnt so much from her! Not just about her craft and the old-school work ethics that she brought with her. Her down-to-earth attitude to life and her love for Buddhism really struck a chord with me. I will carry these life lessons with me for the rest of my life."

Chinese host Cao Kefan also paid tribute to Pei-pei in a Weibo post this morning.

He wrote: "Every time I met Pei-pei, I was moved by her hearty laughter. Even when talking about the difficult times in the past, she never complained or lamented. We often communicated in Shanghainese. She said when she spoke Shanghainese, it was like going back to her childhood.

"In recent years, I heard that Pei-pei was in poor health. As much as I don't want to, she is separated from us forever. May there be no pain in heaven and rest in peace!"

[[nid:693501]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.