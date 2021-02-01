Veteran actress Jin Yinji's TikTok videos are a hit

SINGAPORE - Veteran actress Jin Yinji, 74, has been showing off her dance moves on TikTok - and they are adorable.

On the account of one of her two helpers, known as @mhabz_05, she can be seen joining in dance challenges, waving her hands in the air and swivelling her hips with gusto.

The trio, often joined by her grandson, have made a few videos together. The helpers are clearly fond of Jin, whom they affectionately call "nai nai" or grandma in Chinese.

While the actress does not appear in many of the videos, those that feature her have garnered views of up to 189,000.

In appreciation, she asked her helper to post a message, which read: "My nai nai wants to say thank you all."

Even though she may not be tech-savvy or understand all the memes, she is a good sport about appearing on social media.

In one video, featuring the opening riff of Total Eclipse Of The Heart with the refrain "turn around", her helpers are seen getting up and turning around in time to the music, while Jin, hilariously, is consistently one beat behind.

The actress currently appears in long-running Channel 8 drama serial Recipe Of Life, which airs on weekdays at 7.30pm.

Fans who grew up watching the Channel 8 veteran, who was named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards in 2018 for the first time when she was 70, were happy to catch glimpses of her on TikTok.

On a social media platform dominated by young nubile dancers, she has been a breath of fresh air.

Commenters gushed over how cute she is and her warm interactions with her helpers, demanding more of such wholesome content.

