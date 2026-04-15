Veteran Hong Kong actor Kong To dies aged 89

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kong To died today (April 15) from cardiovascular disease, with his friend, actor and spokesperson for the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers Tin Kai Man, confirming the news. He was 89 and unmarried.

Kong To was born into a family of Cantonese opera singers and accompanied his uncle to perform the art in mainland China at the age of 19, transitioning to television in 1964.

Working for several Hong Kong broadcasters in his long career, he was best known for his roles in popular drama series like Fatherland (1980), The Legendary Fok (1981) and My Date with a Vampire (1998).

Since suffering from hearing problems in 2010, Kong To kept a low profile in the entertainment scene until he acted in the 2019 film Twilight's Kiss, which received critical acclaim.

Hong Kong actress Siu Yam Yam, who was good friends with Kong To, dedicated a tribute to him on Instagram. She recalled their friendship began when they played love interests in a 1970s RTV drama.

The 75-year-old added that he was very filial and that his mother was her fan. She would always see them in the audience wherever she performed, and she would eventually become mahjong partners with him.

"Everything is beyond our control - life is arranged by fate. Kong To, my first love on TV - rest in peace! You're forever in my memory!" wrote Yam Yam.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com