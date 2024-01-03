Veteran Hong Kong actor Lo Hoi Pang reveals he is blind in 1 eye due to diabetes

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lo Hoi Pang recently revealed that he is blind in his right eye.

The 82-year-old recently attended an event at the Artiste Training Alumni Association, an organisation for graduates of the TVB Artist Training Course, and was interviewed by fellow graduate English Tang in a video uploaded on the GoodGoodBuddy YouTube channel last Sunday (Dec 31).

When asked about his health, Hoi Pang bluntly said that there were "no problems" but that he has also gone "blind in one eye".

When English, 69, pressed him further about how it happened, Hoi Pang revealed: "Due to long-term diabetes, I had glaucoma in one eye, and later I found out there is no treatment.

"The right eye is blind, but the other one is fine."

Other than diabetes, Hoi Pang also had a blocked coronary artery and underwent a heart bypass surgery back in 2018.

Afterwards, he reportedly went hiking in the mountains with TVB batchmate Chow Yun-fat during his recovery.

The 68-year-old would pick Hoi Pang from his apartment each morning and they would meet up with hiking buddies, actors Felix Wong, Lau Kong and Michael Miu, in Tai Mei Tuk, Hong Kong.

When asked about his current workout schedule, Hoi Pang shared that he goes jogging every morning.

"I run slowly," he added. "Can I run fast? Even if I run fast, I will die, my heart will not be able to bear the load."

Despite his health concerns, Hoi Pang added that he jogs "every day for one hour, no stops in between" and has a simple breakfast of a piece of bread and a beverage afterwards.

Hoi Pang has been active in TV and films since 1974 and won Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in 2012's Life Without Principle.

Though he has cut down on his onscreen appearances since his surgery, his recently appearances include the movies One Second Champion (2020), Zero to Hero (2021) and Chilli Laugh Story (2022).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibLOP9pIJlo[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.