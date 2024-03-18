Veteran TVB actor, known for portraying gangster roles, dies aged 76

Veteran TVB actor Chan Dick Hark, known for portraying villain roles in Hong Kong dramas, died on March 15 aged 76.

Hong Kong publication ST Headlines reported today (March 18) that Dick Hark's actor friend Cheung Lui told reporters the former had been admitted to the hospital as he was unwell.

"We used to work and play together and were good friends… I called his wife, who told me that he died on the 15th. He was usually in good health. We even met for tea a few months ago," Cheung Lui, 69, shared.

Dick Hark started practising martial arts in 1967 and became acquainted with famous martial arts star Lau Kar Leung after meeting him on a film set. He began working for Kar Leung after being offered an attractive monthly salary and in 1973, starred in his first and only lead role in the television series The King of Killers of China, playing the character Zhao Chali.

He joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB in 1980 and over 43 years, he appeared in hundreds of dramas and movies, including The Legend of the Condor Heroes (1983) and The Return of the Condor Heroes (1983).

In recent years, he was also known for acting in Ghost of Relativity (2015), My Dangerous Mafia Retirement (2016) and Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017).

Dick Hark and his wife reportedly have a daughter.

His posthumous work is the TVB drama Sinister Beings 2, which is scheduled to be broadcasted on April 1.

