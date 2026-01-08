Veteran local singer Xie Jinshi dies aged 73

Veteran local singer Xie Jinshi died today (Jan 8) at the age of 73.

Local media personality Guan Xuemei, his friend of 40 years, broke the news through a Facebook post: "Old friend, rest in peace! To his family, please take care! I had just visited you in the hospital and as soon as I got home, I received the news of your passing. I am heartbroken but also relieved that I saw you one last time this afternoon."

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao in August 2024, Jinshi revealed he had been suffering from terminal prostate cancer.

Jinshi started his career in broadcasting. During the early days of Singapore cinema, he was also invited to act in several local films, including Huang Tan Shi Jia (1976) and Qiao De Liang An (1976).

He later recorded a Hokkien album Riding a White Horse Across Nantang, and also a Mandarin album Sunset at the Great Wall. In recent years, he did stage performances and became a singing coach but stopped after his cancer diagnosis.

