Veteran musician and radio DJ Chris Ho dies of stomach cancer

Local musician and Gold 905 radio DJ Chris Ho died today (Sept 27) at around 4.37am.

A post uploaded to his Facebook page earlier today said: "He had been battling stomach cancer for two months. He was brave, determined, and cheerful to the end. He'll be dearly missed."

Radio station Gold 905 also posted on Facebook: "No words can express our heartfelt sorrow and he will be dearly missed by the Gold 905, Mediacorp and radio family and everyone that knew him. Chris, you will forever be in our hearts."

Chris, who didn't reveal his age and called himself "forever 27", is a veteran in the local arts and music scene, releasing his first album Regal Vigor in 1983 with his band Zircon Lounge. He later released other music under the name X' Ho.

He also wrote music reviews for the now-defunct indie music magazine BigO, made several films, and had small cameos and roles in movies. According to his website, his most "infamous" celluloid appearance is in Zai Kuning's 2003 film Even Dogs Have Choices, which is banned in Singapore. In the 19-minute film, Chris was filmed being tattooed on his penis.

Most recently, he hosted the weekday radio programme Homestretch with Chris Ho on Gold 905.

His wake will be held at the Ruby Room at the Singapore Casket located at 131 Lavender Street from this evening until Sept 30. Friends and fans who wish to pay their respects can do so following current social distancing restrictions of 30 visitors at any one time.

