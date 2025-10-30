Veteran Taiwanese singer Tang Na dies at 59

Veteran Taiwanese singer-actress Tang Na, who also goes by Nana Tang, died aged 59 on Oct 16, reportedly due to pancreatic cancer.

Previously, she was rumoured to have passed due to a relapse of her lupus and brain cancer, but sources revealed she succumbed to pancreatic cancer, according to Taiwanese media.

Tang Na was reportedly diagnosed two to three years ago and her condition quickly deteriorated. She was discreet about her cancer prior to passing, asking her family and friends not to disclose information, and died beside her husband, American-Jewish businessman Xue Zhiwei, also known as Jeffrey Schwartz.

Her memorial service will be held on Dec 15.

Fellow industry friends also spoke about her passing, including fellow Taiwanese veteran singer Yvonne Cheng.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 64-year-old was quoted saying in an interview: "I was heartbroken to hear the news about her passing. She was a strong and warm woman who had worked hard for most of her life. I was so happy for her when she got married, because I thought someone would finally take good care of her. But the bad news came so quickly."

Tang Na made her debut as a singer in 1986 with her first album Farewell to the Boundary and acted in the 1985 Chinese movie Clash of the Professionals.

She married Zhiwei in 2017, who opened Taiwan's first-ever Jewish community centre in 2021.

In recent years, Tang Na gradually appeared less on screen, spending her time running the temple with her husband and attending yoga classes, focusing on health and wellness.

She was also involved in a serious car accident 31 years ago when she was hit by a drunk driver, after attending the 1993 Golden Bell Awards celebration banquet.

She later revealed she suffered serious aftereffects, including speech impairment and frequent memory loss.

