Veteran TVB actress-host Samantha Chuk dies aged 55

Veteran TVB artiste Samantha Chuk has died of lung cancer at age 55.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 2), TVB Entertainment News said the Hong Kong actress-host died at home in her sleep on Tuesday night surrounded by family.

According to media reports, Samantha had been ill for two years but did not want to reveal she had cancer. She reportedly looked fine — though thinner — when she hosted an event in November last year.

When friends asked about her weight loss, she told them she wanted to lose weight.

Samantha had a long and prolific career as a host and actress. She signed up for an acting course in 1983 and was classmates with actor Roger Kwok. In 1989, she participated in a singing competition in the popular variety show Enjoy Yourself Tonight, where she emerged fifth.

She then joined TVB's acting class and upon completion, signed as an artiste with the broadcaster in 1990, hosting many variety programmes and acting in dramas such as Healing Hands II, Wars of In-laws and Heart of Greed.

Stephen Chow also invited her for a cameo appearance in his 1996 movie God of Cookery. In the film, Samantha played a TV reporter who interviewed Stephen's character about his famous culinary creation, the "pissing beef balls".

Hong Kong host-actor English Tang told reporters: "Samantha was my junior and we acted in some dramas together. She was a cheerful person and had strong leadership skills.

"When she was the chairman of the Artiste Training Alumni Association, she enjoyed helping others and led us in doing charity. Everyone liked her and she will forever be our honorary chairman."

