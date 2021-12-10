ViacomCBS teams up with Wattpad Webtoon Studios for potential fanfic romance galore on Paramount+

ViacomCBS, the media and entertainment conglomerate, is teaming up with Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the haven for fanfiction, webnovels, and webtoons, to develop originals for ViacomCBS' various networks, including the Paramount+ streaming service.

This is not the first time that successful titles on Wattpad and Webtoon have been adapted into shows.

The film series After, for example, started as a Harry Styles fanfiction on Wattpad, before being adapted into a film series for Netflix.

The adaptations will tap into the fanbase that the various series have already built up, which means there is a proven track record of their popularity.

Be it yaoi or transmigration plots, this collaboration opens up genres that are potentially underexplored in film and television but are highly in demand.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in After We Collided. PHOTO: Twitter/@aftermovie

Beyond the trove of stories for ViacomCBS to dig into, Wattpad Webtoon Studios' data-driven approach in evaluating trends and stories will also undoubtedly be illuminating when it comes to learning what appeal to the Gen Z and millennial audiences.

One thing is for sure, with Wattpad's reams of user-contributed works and Webtoon's huge and expanding range of works from artists all around the globe, ViacomCBS is going to be spoiled for choice.

As Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad Webtoon Studios said, "Wattpad Webtoon Studios is home to some of the most exciting new voices in comics and literature. Between our massive global IP catalogue with built-in fandoms, and a roster of superstar comic artists and indie authors, we're fueling a new era of data-backed entertainment."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.