Victoria Beckham carried fake Louis Vuitton handbag but was spotted by brand's creative director

Victoria Beckham used to carry a fake designer handbag.

The former Spice Girls singer was pictured carrying the iconic Louis Vuitton Graffiti Alma while out shopping with husband David Beckham in the early 2000s, and the brand's then-creative director Marc Jacobs instantly knew from photos it was a copy so offered to send her the real accessory.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria said as she reflected on her post-Spice Girls days: "This was not a real Louis Vuitton bag. This was a fake one.

"And Marc Jacobs who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton got in touch with me when he saw this picture. He was like, 'I'm going to send you a real one, because this was a snide.' Not as posh as you think."

Victoria admitted she was trying to "stay relevant" at a time when her music career had ended and she had yet to establish herself in the fashion world.

She added: "I think that was again another … you know … it was me … that was me showing that I was actually really insecure. And that is how I stayed relevant. That is how I stayed in the conversation.

"That's how I expressed myself because I did not have the creative outlet that I do have now, nor when I was in the Spice Girls."

While she used to tote fake handbags, the 51-year-old fashion designer doesn't need to do that now thanks to her generous husband,

she said: "David's love language is gifts. It doesn't have to be expensive things, but that's how he shows love, and that's how he feels love.

"I'm words of affirmation.

"So he gets me really nice gifts and I just tell him that he's great. That's why I've got so many handbags, let's be honest."

Victoria also doubled down on her insistence that she grew up working class.

Referencing a viral moment in David's documentary series, she said: "I don't come from a particularly privileged background, my parents were working class.

"My mum and dad were working class! My dad was a real entrepreneur. My dad started his own business, and he worked really, really hard. And in the 80s there was a boom and my dad made a lot of money, so the first thing he did - he went and bought that Rolls-Royce."