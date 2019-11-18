Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

PARIS - Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew she'd have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever imagined.

Speaking in Paris on friday at a conference organised by Vogue magazine, Beckham, whose collections have since gained critical acclaim and won fashion awards for their fluid, sharp tailoring, said she was expanding her empire with make-up and skincare ranges.

"I was very aware of the preconceptions, being married to David Beckham, being a Spice Girl, all of a sudden here's a collection, I knew that eyes would roll," she said, adding she'd focused on "making it all about the clothes and not listening to any of that."

Beckham cited late Chanel creative chief Karl Lagerfeld and Italy's Valentino Garavani as two designers who had helped her, but said the notoriously cutthroat industry had surprised her.

"If I'd known then what I know now, I don't know if I'd have the courage to do it," she joked.