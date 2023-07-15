Victoria Beckham reportedly set to return to Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary

Victoria Beckham will reportedly rejoin the Spice Girls to mark their 30th anniversary.

The 49-year-old fashion designer declined to join Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Mel B for their 2019 tour, but she's said to be "bringing ideas to the table" for their celebrations in 2024.

The anniversary plans for the quintet are expected to include a headline performance at Glastonbury, and a one-off documentary featuring never-before-seen footage, but they won't be getting back in the recording studio.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "For the past few years the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power.

"Their schedules are pretty manic so getting them all in one room at any one time is hard. But over the past six months there's been more contact as a five than at any time since the 2012 Olympics.

"Victoria will be 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seems like two ­anniversaries too good to miss.

"There will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn't want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity.

"The group have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and this would sit with Victoria's 'cool' aesthetic. And, certainly, hubby David and their four kids would love it.

"The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It's very exciting."

Last month, Mel C performed a solo set at Glastonbury and admitted she and the rest of the group were keen to play at the festival too.

She said: "All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'A bit of a warm-up for next year?'"

Victoria last performed with the band at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.