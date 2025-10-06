Victoria Beckham says being asked about her time in Spice Girls is 'quite triggering' and 'almost like therapy'

Victoria Beckham found being asked about her time in the Spice Girls "quite triggering".

The 51-year-old star is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, which is simply titled Victoria Beckham, and she found being interviewed about her girl band past "almost like therapy" because she has struggled with her time in the group overshadowing her fashion career.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "I've been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls.

"It's taken me almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it. I'm not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I'd say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me."

However, Victoria insisted she is "so proud" of everything she achieved with the group and is still in contact with all her bandmates.

She said: "I love the Spice Girls. I really do. And it's been great reflecting on that time. The other night I had dinner with Emma and Geri, and Mel B messaged me at the weekend. I still speak to all of the girls. I'm so proud of everything we did. I wouldn't have been who I am now if it wasn't for the Spice Girls, 100 per cent."

Victoria — who has four children with husband David Beckham — was happy to speak openly in the series but admitted it was an emotional experience.

Asked if she said no to talking about anything, she said: "No. I mean, I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we've had with the business, you know, the money we've lost — there have been lots of triggers.

"I cried. Like I said, I haven't seen the final edit, but yes, I did cry. It takes quite a lot to make me cry, but I did cry. You know, I've earned my place to show in Paris, I've earned the respect."

The fashion designer agreed to her own documentary series after being pleasantly surprised by the response to her appearances in David's own fly-on-the-wall programme.

She said: "If I'm being completely honest, I didn't love me in that documentary...

"I was surprised by how positive the feedback was with what I brought to it. David's documentary made me realise how good it feels to be wrong. I like being wrong. I was wrong and bring it on. I love that."

[[nid:723558]]