Victoria Beckham says filming her Netflix documentary was like 'a year's intense therapy'

Victoria Beckham has described filming her Netflix documentary as "a year's intense therapy".

The 52-year-old star shared her story in the three-part docuseries last October, and she admitted looking back on her life was a unique experience.

Speaking recently at the Time100 Summit in New York City, Victoria said: "It was like a year's intense therapy, if I can be honest.

"Because I always live in the present, and I'm always looking forward."

The Spice Girls legend turned fashion icon noted that she's finally able to recognise how far she's come after "being told no" for so long.

She explained: "I realised that I've spent most of my life being told no, being told that I'm not good enough for whatever reason, ever since I was young and I was at school. And every time I've been knocked, I've got back up again...

"I'm really proud of myself after all these years, and I never thought that I would say that."

Despite finding herself in a unique position with the documentary, Victoria "quite enjoyed the process".

She quipped: "I always say that I went into the process a control freak and came out a reformed control freak because I didn't have that much control."

Elsewhere in the discussion with Time magazine's editorial director Lucy Feldman, Victoria spoke about how she and her husband Sir David Beckham handle seeing their personal lives in the headlines.

She said: "This has been happening since I was 20, so it's been going on a long time.

"I have an incredible husband who supports me enormously. We're always there for each other. And I learned a long time ago to really not listen to the noise, not focus on the noise."

The conversation last month came after their son Brooklyn Beckham made an explosive social media statement about his family in January.

In posts shared on Instagram, Brooklyn addressed ongoing tensions with his parents, writing: "I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

He added: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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