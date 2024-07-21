Victoria Beckham wants to send Kate Middleton "pamper package"

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 50, and her retired footballer spouse David Beckham, 49, have a close bond with the British Royal Family, and Posh Spice would love to gift Kate Middleton items from her eponymous fashion brand as she has been worrying about her amid her health battle.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales - who has three children with Prince William - has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in January.

A source close to the former Spice Girl told heat magazine: "Victoria has really been concerned about Kate, and she and David have sent her lots of messages of support.

"But Vic wants to do something more and would like to send Kate a pamper package with some of her favourite bits from her own range, as well as other treats that she knows Kate will like.

"There are a lot of rules around sending gifts to the Royals, so Vic is keen to make sure it's done as friends and not from her business. But she just wants to keep her spirits up."

Kate has been recuperating privately and made rare appearances since her surgery, including attending Wimbledon this month.

