Video of Tony Leung collecting eggs hits 600k views in under 12 hours, netizen says 'it feels like there's a story even when he picks up an egg'

It seems whatever superstar Tony Leung does is enough to become a topic for discussion.

In an Instagram video posted by his actress wife Carina Lau yesterday (May 12), the 63-year-old Hong Kong actor is seen collecting eggs from a chicken coop and carefully placing them in a basket.

With 60-year-old Carina's caption "simple joys", the lighthearted and almost comical background music added to the amusing scene.

The video gained over 600,000 views in under 12 hours, the highest amount on Carina's page since December 2023 when Tony reunited with Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau for their movie The Goldfinger.

As of press time, it has surpassed a million views.

Netizens in the comments section were endeared and amused.

"I can imagine he'd be patient with this kind of thing," remarked one netizen.

"It feels like there's a story even when he picks up an egg," said another.

Another mused: "Just now I saw Maggie planting taro, now I see Tony Leung picking eggs."

Tony and Carina were in Lourmarin, France. In photos posted by the latter, they visited touristy places such as Midiune Galerie and Chateau de Lourmarin.

Retired Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung, Tony's co-star in the wildly popular 2000 film In The Mood For Love, has also been showing her slow life through social media in recent years.

The 61-year-old, who currently lives in France, last posted a video of herself planting taro in her rooftop garden.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com