'My viewers increased 100 times': Huang Yiliang's livestream selling seafood gets boost from Wang Lei

Former veteran actor Huang Yiliang is getting support from fellow livestreamer Wang Lei.

In a Facebook livestream on Oct 11, Yiliang's attempt at selling seafood received a shout-out from Wang Lei himself and his viewership was boosted by a hundred times.

The 61-year-old former veteran actor exclaimed in Hokkien: "My livestream only had 20 people but with a simple 'fart' (referring to a small effort by Wang Lei), you've turned it into 2,000!"

Yiliang added in Mandarin: "My viewers increased 100 times, 100 times!"

The shout-out came 15 minutes into Wang Lei's livestream, on Oct 11, when he mentioned the beef between Yiliang and former scriptwriter-turned-columnist Su Chunxing.

Last Sunday (Oct 9), Yiliang addressed claims by Su and accused the latter of fabricating some of the content written about him.

"You've written so much, but half of everything you've written is completely wrong," Yiliang said exasperatedly in his livestream.

Wang Lei, also 61, said on his livestream: "I want to support [Yiliang]. I've also experienced what it's like to have those journalists or reporters — whatever they are — write whatever they want about me."

He added: "During the period when he was very popular, people treated him like a god. Now that he's come out of jail, everyone is attacking him.

"All of you b*******, not a single one of you can touch your heart and act with integrity."

Sympathising with Yiliang, Wang Lei went on to say that the former was one of the best actors in Singapore, but had a "different" temper from most people and has his own "style".

Additionally, Wang Lei claimed that Su had written about him before.

He added: "I also experienced something like that and was affected by those who choose not to write full truths. They don't think that their words will harm many people. I'll say it right now — people like them, the heavens will settle their debts."

"We grew up together with his shows. Now that he's experiencing hardships, why are you making it more difficult for him? What do you stand to gain from this?" he questioned.

Wang Lei also felt that Su crossed a line by bringing up Yiliang's daughter and ex-wife.

He said that Yiliang deserves another chance and that his popularity would rise again.

"Do you think prisoners are easy to bully?... If you want to do this, start a livestream and take each other on and see who's really telling the truth," he said, adding that he'll "definitely take Yiliang's side and go against [Su]".

Apart from expressing support for him, Wang Lei also stated that he would help Yiliang's business and hinted at an appearance on the latter's platform should Yiliang want him.

Opening a prawn noodle shop

As Yiliang's livestream continued and his viewers increased, he thanked Wang Lei.

"Wang Lei is someone who helps you when you are in times of need or trouble."

Yiliang also shared his plan of opening a prawn noodle shop in the future.

"When I was young, I learned how to cook prawn noodles and I personally think that my prawn noodles aren't too bad. So I intend to open a prawn noodle shop at the end of this year or the start of the next year — it won't be expensive, it'll be cheap."

However, he wasn't sure where he would set up his shop yet.

As Yiliang's livestream came to a close, he received a phone call from Wang Lei, and thanked the latter for giving him a shout-out.

Yiliang also invited Wang Lei to try a bowl of noodles before the livestream was abruptly muted to maintain the privacy of both celebrities.

ALSO READ: 'It is okay to bully me, but...': Local actor Jaspers Lai allegedly owed 5-figure fee by Malaysian company

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.