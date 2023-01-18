Vin Diesel will not appear in Avatar films

Vin Diesel will not appear in the Avatar films.

The 55-year-old actor visited the set in 2019 and later that year said he was "doing Avatar", but producer Jon Landau has now confirmed he isn't in the sequels.

He told Empire magazine: "Vin was a fan.

"He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."

In April 2019, Diesel teased that he had joined the franchise when he shared a video of himself on set alongside director James Cameron.

Speaking in the clip, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said: "It's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait."

The Titanic director then quipped: "We're actually gonna give him the flashy thing from Men In Black when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen."

The Fast and Furious star captioned the video: "And the journey continues... #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar."

Later that year, Diesel insisted he was part of Avatar, and one of the reasons was his friendship with Zoe Saldana, who portrays the lead role of Neytiri.

He said at the time: "Probably my favourite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana.

"Hence Avatar. Hence why I'm doing Avatar, or one of the reasons."

Saldana and Sam Worthington reprised their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully for the second film in the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, which dropped in December.

ALSO READ: James Cameron says Avatar 2 is profitable, has no choice but to work on more sequels