'I like to visit pretty cafes': Cha Eun-woo, in Singapore for fancon, on how he recharges himself

The face genius is back in town, and this time he's finally here for his first solo fan concert in Singapore.

AsiaOne attended the press conference this afternoon (April 13) where South Korean star Cha Eun-woo revealed how he recharges himself amid his busy schedule as an idol-actor.

"I love to eat delicious food. I like to visit pretty cafes, meet the people I like and love, such as friends, and then take a good nap," said the 27-year-old who just released his first solo album Entity.

Eun-woo, who's part of the boy band Astro, shared that he arrived in Singapore last night and ate chilli crab, his favourite local dish. "Today I want to eat pepper crab."

He has starred in a variety of shows and films, from romance comedies like True Beauty to thrillers like his ongoing drama Wonderful World.

When asked about a genre he wants to challenge himself in, he replied that isn't his focus.

"Just like music, I don't have a specific genre [I want to try] for dramas as well. Instead of a specific genre, I want to feel and choose [what to star in] based on the situation. I also have some desire and a little bit of greed to want to try everything," he said.

Since his fan concert is titled Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator], he was asked what he would do if he had 10 minutes to spend anywhere in the world.

After giving it some thought, Eun-woo smiled shyly: "Since I'm here in Singapore, I want to swim in Marina Bay Sands."

His fan concert is held tonight at The Star Theatre. Watch out for our video interview coming out soon!

