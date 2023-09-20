'Visual attack': Sister of Blackpink's Jisoo gains attention for her stunning looks

Blackpink's Jisoo is known as the visual of the group and it seems like good looks run in the family.

The 28-year-old wrapped up the Born Pink world tour with her fellow members over the weekend with two final concerts in Seoul, South Korea.

On Saturday (Sept 16), Jisoo's elder sister Ji-yoon took to Instagram to post photos taken with her after the concert, gaining attention from netizens and fans.

"The Blackpink members are really the best… also our Jisoo! I was so happy to see your solo performance in person. I love you!" wrote Ji-yoon.

In the photo Ji-yoon posted, the two posed with red flower rings in their hands, part of the props in Jisoo's choreography for her solo titled Flower.

The post has received over 200,000 likes, with awed fans and netizens filling the comments section.

"Visual attack," wrote one netizen about the pair's stunning looks.

Another called them the "two princesses of Korea".

One joked: "Did your parents build the earth in their previous life?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxQX_zdvRpk/?img_index=1[/embed]

One remarked that Ji-yoon, who was reportedly a flight attendant in the past, looks like veteran actress Han Hyo-joo, who's currently starring in the Disney+ drama series Moving.

Ji-yoon also posted a photo taken with Lisa, adding that she couldn't get one with the remaining members Jennie and Rose.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxR71Q5P3wq/?img_index=1[/embed]

This isn't the first time Ji-yoon is gaining attention for her visuals.

In April, she posted a video where she did Jisoo's iconic Flower dance challenge.

Fans took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to gush over her.

"Their genes. My God. Full of visuals," wrote one fan back then.

ALSO READ: Is this the end of Blackpink? Lisa and Jennie cry at last stop of tour amid rumours of non-renewal of contract

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.