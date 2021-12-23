Vivian Hsu defends herself again after Li Jinglei hints she's involved with ex-husband Wang Leehom

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu, whose name was dragged into the acrimonious divorce between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei, has reiterated that she was not a third party.

In her third social media post on the matter on Wednesday (Dec 22), the 46-year-old wrote: "People say that by making these statements, I am further confirming the rumours. Buckets of dirty water have been splashed on me."

"As a woman, as a wife and as a mother, how can I not stand up and defend my reputation?"

In the past week since Wang and Lee began their public war of words, Hsu had spoken up twice to maintain her innocence.

Sponsors have been quietly dropping her from their advertisements in the wake of the scandal.

In an explosive expose last week, Lee, 35, had mentioned one of Wang's "friends with benefits" was a married woman with a child.

This led to speculation that Lee was pointing the finger at Hsu, who is married to Singaporean businessman Sean Lee and has a six-year-old son.

A gathering at her place in September with Wang, 45, and other friends also came under much scrutiny.

In fact, Wang was found to have breached Covid-19 rules by going to the gathering and was fined.

A widely circulated photo from that day shows Wang and Hsu with celebrity couple Blackie Chen and Christine Fan, as well as music producer Eric Chen.

Rumours began swirling online that there was video evidence of Wang, Hsu, Chen and Fan engaging in a sexual act.

Hsu's latest post came a day after Lee fired another salvo on Weibo on Tuesday (Dec 21).

Seemingly referring to the alleged act, Lee wrote: "To the best of my knowledge, Blackie Chen and Christine Fan do not have any improper relationships with Mr Wang."

However, she left out any mention of Hsu.