Vivian Hsu flies back to Singapore for son's exams, has 'first big quarrel' with him over studies

There are many times when mothers have to be strict with their children even when they don't want to.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu recently flew to Singapore to supervise her son Dalton in his studies for his upcoming exams, and in a press conference for her new movie Doubles Match on Oct 22, she revealed that she had her first big quarrel with the nine-year-old.

"Of course, I also want to be the one who accompanies him happily in life, but it is impossible. They are not yet adults and must be supervised," said the 49-year-old who was married to Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee until 2023.

She said Dalton yelled at her during the argument. "He told me, 'You just want to see me cry, right?' It's never pleasant playing this role (the mother who supervises studies)."

Upon hearing what Dalton said, Vivian cried in a corner.

"I was really sad, but when he took two tissues to help me wipe my tears, my heart melted," she recalled.

In Doubles Match - which premieres on October 25 and also stars actors Shih Ming-shuai and Cheng Jen-shuo - Vivian stars as a strict single mother who urges her son to practise table tennis.

She told the press that she plans to bring Dalton to see the film in November. "It's so rare to have a movie like this that can be watched by the whole family. Many children will understand their parents' love for them after watching it. Sometimes, although they get very angry, they are full of love for their kids."

[[nid:706684]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com