Vivian Hsu narrowly misses getting hit by shower pipe burst in Singapore home: 'I probably would've broken my ribs or hit my head'

Never take safety for granted, even at home, for accidents can happen when we least expect it.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu took to Instagram on Saturday (Jan 10) to share a harrowing accident that occurred in her Singapore home. The 50-year-old is in the country to spend time with her 10-year-old son Dalton, who studies here.

Posting a picture of her bathroom on her Story, she wrote: "Last night, I was about to take a shower when suddenly, water from the pipe behind the wall exploded, blowing the entire shower head out!"

Vivian mentioned that she was thankfully not standing right where the water burst out — had the water jet hit her at close range, she added: "I probably would've broken my ribs or hit my head."

After turning off the water pressure, she immediately felt thankful that the accident happened to her and not her son.

"The consequences would have been unimaginable otherwise — just thinking about it still sends shivers down my spine," Vivian lamented.

"Before going to bed, I made a deal with the heavens, if something bad is fated to happen, let me take his place."

Using the ordeal as a cautionary tale, Vivian also warned everyone to stay vigilant and not assume they are safe just because they are at home.

