Vivica A Fox underwent hours of prosthetics for scene in Is God Is

Vivica A Fox underwent hours of prosthetics for a scene in Is God Is.

The 61-year-old actress plays Ruby the God in Is God Is, the new thriller film written and directed by Aleshea Harris, and Vivica underwent hours of preparation for one particular scene, which sees Ruby sat on her deathbed with scars covering her face.

Vivica told Entertainment Weekly: "That was totally Aleshea's vision.

"She was very honest with me that I would be severely burned, that I would have to go through hours of prosthetics, that I would have the wig and the braids and the nails."

The Hollywood star had previous experience of prosthetics. However, this was unlike anything she'd experienced before.

She said: "This was different, because she was so severely burned … It was jarring, to be very honest with you."

Vivica stars in Is God Is alongside Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monee, and Sterling K Brown.

The actress relished the experience of working with Sterling on the film, and she's recalled having to encourage her co-star for one particular scene.

The Hollywood actress explained: "Sterling is such a jewel. He really is. Sterling K Brown is so talented, but I had to make him choke me.

"I was like, 'Come on, I did Kill Bill, I'm tough. I can handle it, okay? Choke me out! We want them to believe that she's being choked out.'

"He's such a kind gentleman, very talented. He didn't want to pour the whiskey on my face. I was like, 'Dude, come on. We gotta show how she gets so burnt up, douse me with that!' He's like, 'Well, what about your makeup?' I was like, 'Go for it. They can touch me up. It's all good.'

"So he was very gentle with me and very kind. I think that was just out of respect and him forgetting that I was tough as nails from Kill Bill."

Meanwhile, Vivica loves that African-American actors and actresses are now being regularly represented in the horror genre, following the success of Sinners, the Ryan Coogler-directed hit, in 2025.

The actress said: "They opened the door for our audience to embrace and then other audiences to embrace seeing African Americans in these types of genre films.

"It's been a long time coming. I've been doing this for over three decades, and to see now the stories being told, the films finally being made, is so welcome. Especially for this film, it's a lot of girl power."

[[nid:735563]]