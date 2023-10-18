'I'm waiting for the grand finale they wrote': Hong Kong actress on rumours of Felix Wong proposing to her 3 years after wife's death

Does having a few meals together imply two people are going to get married? That's what the internet thinks, apparently.

Lately, Hong Kong media reported that the internet has been rife with rumours of veteran Hong Kong actor Felix Wong successfully proposing to actress Emily Kwan.

Felix's wife Leung Kit-wah was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013, and died at 59 in 2020. Felix, 62, vowed to never remarry and hoped to reunite with her in their next life.

However, there are recent rumours that Felix and Emily, 57, were "holding hands sweetly, discussing marriage details with friends and that their close interactions were enviable", and that "after three years, Felix finally came out of the trauma of losing his wife".

Some netizens were enraged, saying that "he betrayed his own promise", and that "he couldn't stand it after three years" even after making a promise to never remarry.

Emily responded to media enquiries about the rumours on Oct 16, saying: "I'm very nervous, I'm waiting for the grand finale they wrote", implying that the purported marriage proposal is an unfounded rumour.

[[nid:652985]]

In September 2021, Emily and Felix had two meals in two weeks, and took selfies together, thus leading to rumours. Emily had clarified to the media that they were just friends, and even speculated that Felix might decide not to dine with her in the future to avoid creating rumours.

Felix's daughter had also shared that "her father still missed her mother very much", while he has not publicly responded to the rumours.

His response to the media in the past two years has been that he does not have marriage plans yet.

ALSO READ: Li Nanxing on why he focuses on managing his artistes instead of acting

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com