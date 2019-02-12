'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia

A friend of gongfu legend Bruce Lee helped Nancy Sit to escape a bid to kidnap her.

Hong Kong artist Sit was then a popular child actress in the 1960s.

She was in Taiping in Malaysia, staying in a hotel with her mother and Lee's childhood pal Unicorn Chan.

Sit, 69, related this dark episode in her life on TVB variety show Liza's Online last week, in a segment called True Or False.

At 3am, there was a loud knocking on her hotel room door, she recalled.

She was told to "get up" and "run", which she did with her mother.

"I was still holding onto my pillow and didn't know what was going on."

They, and other production crew, left in three cars, heading to Ipoh.

But they had to stop mid-way as the tyres on all the vehicles were punctured.