WandaVision episode 4 starts to answer all our burning questions

The first three episodes of WandaVision were a confusing, enjoyable, reality-bending piece of work and if it gave you more questions than it did answers about the heroes Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision, then it’s doing its job.

Thrown into the deep end of 50s, 60s and then 70s sitcoms, the first three episodes of WandaVision saw the loved-up heroes living a suburban life – happily married and attempting to assimilate into their seemingly normal community of neighbours.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

It didn’t take long for strange occurrences to happen and viewers are hinted that this town of Westview may not be as simple as it seems.

Episode 4, ‘We Interrupt This Program’, sucks viewers out of the idyllic sitcom world and into the real world.

Yes, the real world. In case your mind isn’t blown yet by the return of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), then let us break down episode 4 for you and blow your minds even more. Without further ado, here are some answers to your burning questions, as per episode 4.

WandaVision takes place after the blip

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Unless you’ve been closely following the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision didn’t exactly give viewers a sense of when the show takes place in the broad MCU timeline. In episode 4, the opening scene in a hospital shows staff, patients and visitors (including Monica herself) returning after the blip.

Chaos ensues and Monica heartbreakingly learns that her mother had passed of cancer before returning to her place of work, SWORD.

Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

In episode 3, ‘Now in Colour’, we see Wanda’s neighbour Geraldine help her with the birth of Billy and Tommy. After mentioning Wanda’s brother Pietro and his killer Ultron, Wanda turns cold and asks her “who are you?”.

When Geraldine admits that she doesn’t know who she is, Wanda pushes her out of Westview.

Earlier parts of episode 4 suggest that Geraldine is in fact, Monica Rambeau who was sucked into the Westview whilst on a mission to help Jimmy Woo solve a missing person’s case.

Actress Teyonah Parris has made it known of this fact at a press conference, but we understand that some fans love going into a show or a movie blind.

Jimmy Woo is the voice on the radio

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

“Wanda, can you hear me? Who’s doing this to you, Wanda?”

We’ve probably heard this audio clip one too many times in the promotional materials for WandaVision and we hear it again in episode 2, ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’, when Wanda was mid-conversation with Dottie.

Episode 4 later reveals that the person trying to reach Wanda over the radio is in fact, Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park), an ex Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Jimmy masters a magic trick

Whilst not really a question you might ask in the first few episodes of WandaVision, Jimmy successfully sneaks a card magic trick when meeting Monica outside of Westview. It’s a slick move that he casually plays off.

This is a cute little easter egg because the last we saw Jimmy attempt and fail at doing a magic trick was back in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. Good on you, Jimmy.

Vision is dead

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The most puzzling piece about WandaVision is how Vision is still alive. In Avengers: Infinity War, Vision died not once, but twice.

Wanda even had a hand in his death because she was the only person strong enough to remove the mind stone from Vision’s forehead. So when Vision appears, healthy and well, one can’t help but wonder, “how?”.

A brief second in ‘We Interrupt This Program’ confirms that Vision is in fact, dead. When Vision returns home to ask her where Geraldine/Monica was, Wanda turns around and sees Vision’s dead body in place of the regular handsome face we’re used to seeing in the first three episodes.

It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Wanda has built an alternate reality to deal with all the loss and trauma she’s suffered. When Vision later suggests moving elsewhere, Wanda tears up and tells him that they can’t. Where else can the two be together again if it’s not in this false reality that Wanda has built?

The Toy Helicopter

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

In the earlier episodes, Wanda finds a toy helicopter in her bushes. She looks at it curiously and we viewers can’t help but wonder how it got there. Plus, it was the first thing we saw in colour throughout the black and white episode.

It’s later revealed that the toy helicopter was a camera drone Monica used to infiltrate the mysterious field that veils Westview from the views of outsiders.

Darcy being Darcy

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

It was earlier announced that Thor actress Kat Dennings will be returning as Darcy Lewis in the WandaVision series. Whilst not much else was known about her participation, episode 4 revealed that SWORD had called her in to help figure out what’s happening over in Westview.

Darcy (who’s also finished school and became a doctor) moved operations along when she found a different way to infiltrate Westview and establish communications with Wanda from the outside. Being the smart girl that she is, it’s no surprise that she managed to take operations this far.

Viewers also later learn that the person who’s been watching Wanda and Vision through the telly as seen in the trailers was Darcy too.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The beekeeper is/was an agent of SWORD

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

At the end of one episode 2, Wanda and Vision’s happiness of being new parents were interrupted by a beekeeper crawling out of the sewers. The episode ended abruptly and many fans scrambled to find out who he was, forming multiple theories as to who could be under the keeper suit.

Turns out, it was just a SWORD agent sent in via the sewers to scout around and find out what Wanda is up to.

His outfit changed to a beekeeper suit when he passed through the force field – like how Monica changed outfits to suit the times when she was sucked in through the force field. Regardless, we now know who the beekeeper is. Mystery solved.

Meet the residents of Westview

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Wanda and Vision have made friends with some of the residents of Westview and whilst not much else is known about them, SWORD managed to find the real identity of every resident, well almost every resident.

Missing from the list are Agnes, Dottie and Agnes’ never-seen husband Ralph. With Agnes rumoured to be Agatha Harkness and Dottie playing a pretty significant role in Wanda’s new reality, it could be that they were never residents of Westview at all and may have entered into Wanda’s pocket reality like Monica for example.

Why they’re there and what roles they play in Wanda’s play-pretend still remains to be known.

What now?

Moving forward, it seems like SWORD might just succeed in reaching Wanda and learning what exactly is happening in Westview.

Is she doing this out of her own? Is someone doing this to her? Is someone doing this with her? There’s still much to uncover and with 5 episodes left in this 9-episode lineup, we’re getting closer to finding out the whole truth.

The show continues to hint that there are possibly more dangers and villains than we expect – mother-son duo Agatha Harkness and Nicholas Scratch; Hydra, as teased in the in-series commercial; Tyler Hayward, current acting director of SWORD who may or may not be related to villain Brian Hayward; and lastly, A.I.M, a terrorist organisation who quite literally have been nicknamed as Beekeepers in the comics.

WandaVision will slowly put back the pieces of this mind-boggling puzzle week by week and will definitely end with an epic finale.

Tune in every Friday to catch an episode of WandaVision on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.