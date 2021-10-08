WandaVision spin-off series featuring Agatha Harkness planned for Disney+

Perhaps this was in the works all along, but WandaVision's Agatha Harkness is getting a show of her own.

As reported by Variety, Kathryn Hahn's character will be the star in a new spin-off being developed at Disney+, with series head writer Jac Schaeffer serving as writer and executive producer.

PHOTO: Marvel

Details are scarce for now, but the actress is set to reprise her iconic role as the enchantress who messed everything up for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Paul Bettany's Vision.

The project is described to be a "dark comedy", and it's not known whether it'll be a continuation of Agatha's escapades, or a prequel exploring her past.

WandaVision debuted in January this year, and was met with fan acclaim and industry accolades after its run came to an end.

For masterfully playing the part of a nosy neighbour revealed to be a powerful witch in disguise, Hahn herself walked away with one of the show's 23 Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a limited series.

A release date for the spin-off has yet to be disclosed, though there's little reason to fret.

Hot on the heels of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the animated What If…? is more Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) goodness in the pipeline, including Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

Bring on the MCU fever - and Agatha's purple reign, of course.

The story of Wanda and Vision, in contrast, has reached the end of the road and will likely never receive a sequel or the like.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.