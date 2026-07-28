Taiwanese actor Wang Kai found dead at home aged 43

Taiwanese actor Wang Kai died aged 43 on Sunday (July 25).

According to Taiwanese media, police officers responded to a distress call at a property in Taipei's Da'an District and found him lying unresponsive on the floor of a rooftop structure with no vital signs.

Initial investigations reportedly found no signs of external injuries or forced entry, and his cause of death is currently undetermined.

Wang Kai, whose real name is Wang Chien-lung, had been filming the longrunning primetime drama Bittersweet Destiny — where he played Xu Jinghan, the general manager for Asia in Seasons Global Group — prior to his death.

The show's broadcaster Sanlih E-Television SET released a statement revealing he finished filming at around 5pm on Saturday before leaving the set.

SET received news of his death from his agent on Sunday, before that day's scheduled filming. The production team expressed its condolences, thanked Wang Kai for his contributions and said it would assist his family in his afterlife matters.

Wang Kai is a familiar face in Taiwan's small screens, making his acting debut in the 2001 SET drama Lavender. He also starred in Snow Angel (2004), Mouse Loves Rice (2006) and Breeze in the Love River (2017).

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com