Wang Leehom receives 39 stitches on face and left ear after tripping on stage at China concert

Wang Leehom fractured his left ear cartilage and received 39 stitches on his face and ear after falling during his concert in China.

The 50-year-old Cantopop singer held his concert in Chengdu on Saturday (July 4). In multiple videos on social media, he was seen performing a song on a raised platform with a safety belt around his waist.

As the platform descended and he left to walk towards the stage, he tripped on the belt and fell, with the left side of his face slamming on the steps.

Staff rushed forward to help him up immediately, and he continued his performance while one staff member attended to visible wounds on his face.

Leehom assured fans later during the concert, when he returned to stage with a bandage on his left year: "Rest assured. I wore these in-ear monitors, which were hard, and I knocked them [when I fell]. The [left] earpiece is spoilt and my ear bled. But it's just a surface injury, everyone please don't worry."

He also shared that as his left ear is swollen, he would continue his performance by wearing his right earpiece only.

In-ear monitors provide a direct and clear source of sound to a musician on stage, helping them to hear their own performance without acoustic reflections.

Leehom gave an update on social media on July 5, sharing that he had shattered the cartilage of his left outer ear as a result of the fall.

He wrote: "There was a lot of blood, so I couldn't wear my left in-ear monitor for the rest of the show — I did the entire performance using only my right ear.

"As they say, the show must go on. When you're performing live in front of 40,000 fans, you don't feel pain. So no, it didn't hurt."

He added that, after his performance, he was taken to hospital immediately and attended by medical staff.

"They put my ear back together with 27 stitches, and another 12 stitches to close the wound on my face."

He also had a CT scan and there was no damage to his brain or skull; he also didn't have any more serious injuries.

Leehom ended his post with: "Thank you for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I'm doing well, and I feel incredibly lucky and blessed that it wasn't any worse.

"I've received all your love, and I'm sending it right back to you, many times over."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com