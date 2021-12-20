Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz, declines further explanations

The Taiwanese are known for their dramatic long-form TV series that drag on into hundreds of episodes.

And over the weekend, many of us were pulled into 'watching' the real-life drama about Mandopop singer Wang Leehom's divorce and the multiple allegations by his estranged ex-wife Li Jinglei.

The saga might soon come to an end, though.

On Monday (Dec 20) afternoon, Leehom said on his social media accounts that he won't be making any more public explanations and rebuttals.

The 45-year-old added he would be taking a break from showbiz to focus on his parents and children to remedy the effects the public spat caused.

"After much thought, I believe a man should still hold full responsibility," he wrote.

"I didn't manage my marriage well, caused problems for everyone and didn't upkeep the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault. I sincerely apologise to my parents, Jinglei and our children. It's meaningless now to talk about the past since we are already divorced.

"From now on, I will work on my actions and behaviour, and fulfil the responsibilities that a father, son and public figure has."

Leehom also said he will try his best to fulfil the financial needs of Jinglei and their children, including transferring the ownership of the house that they are living in to her name.

Public reaction to his post is varied; some are supportive and confident he would tide over this.

One comment which received 1,600 likes asked Leehom why he hasn't come out to clear Vivian Hsu's name. The singer-actress was dragged into the spat after Jinglei said her ex-husband once had a "friends-with-benefits" relationship with a now-married woman. Further clues led netizens to believe it was Vivian.

Vivian denied the allegations, saying in a statement on Dec 18: "I hope Leehom can address the situation as soon as possible, and not let these private matters affect the friends around you."

Other netizens jokingly lament the end of the drama. One wrote: "What the heck. What lousy ending is this? What about the people who cancelled their subscriptions to Netflix and Disney+?"

