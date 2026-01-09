Wang Leehom stuck face-down on stage while singing after necklace gets caught in groove

Mandopop star Wang Leehom was midway through one of his concerts in Zhuji, China, last week when he landed in a sticky situation.

After singing "how happy it is to be free" — the last line of Impossible To Miss You from his 1999 titular album — the 49-year-old singer playfully laid down on the ground but couldn't get back up.

Close-up videos posted by fans attending the concert showed that his necklace was caught in a groove on the stage platform.

Stuck face-down, Leehom remained calm while pulling it out of the groove. Jumping back on his feet, he grabbed his mic and continued with the show.

Leehom is currently on his world tour The Best Place, with sold-out stops in the Chinese cities Foshan and Sanya running through February. He had three stops in Zhuji from Jan 2 to Jan 4.

According to his website, more tour dates will be announced soon.

