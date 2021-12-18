Wang Lei sells $1 million worth of Gucci products within 2 hours at Paris outlet

From seafood to branded bags, it seems there's nothing Wang Lei, aka "fish-selling brother" can't sell.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the 60-year-old veteran getai entertainer has seen his fortunes turn after becoming a live streamer, where he's stated that he's able to earn "two to three times" more per online show compared to getai.

His latest venture saw him jetting to Europe last Monday with his team to hawk luxury goods live on camera. His first stop? Paris, where he managed to sell $1 million worth of Gucci bags and products, all within two hours.

Gave himself one week to surpass $1 million in sales

In an earlier interview with Lianhe Wanbao before the live selling event on December 16, he stated that he was confident, both in himself and his followers, that their sales volume would surpass one million.

"And also, the goods here are cheaper by about 40 per cent compared to in Singapore, so I'm confident sales will shoot through the roof," said Wang.

In fact, it took only two hours to reach the target.

The Facebook livestream on Thursday saw 32,000 viewers tuning in and $1 million worth of Gucci products snapped up.

According to Wanbao, the outlet had set up a "private corner" for Wang Lei and his protege, Jayner Teh, to film their livestream.

However, during the livestream, staff at the outlet had to repeatedly request for the singer-actor to tone down the volume, reported Wanbao.

But it did little to cramp Wang Lei's flamboyant style as he modelled the bags and cat-walked across the screen to show them off.

Sales had already hit $250,000 by the 45-minute mark as each bag the pair introduced flew off the shelves.

True to his profanity-spewing "fish-selling brother" persona, the live show was peppered with vulgarities, prompting viewers to suggest that partner Jayner take over the introductions instead.

The funnyman then retorted in mock anger, reminding viewers that "I'm the main character!"

During the live, Wang Lei also shared with viewers about his maiden trip to Europe, describing how he had trouble adjusting to the food. With merchants taking them to fancy restaurants for foie gras and escargot, Wang Lei said he requested to have fast food and Chinese food instead, to their amusement.

In a livestream on Friday (Dec 17), the pair sold products from Burberry and said that they will be returning to the Gucci outlet on Monday (Dec 20) due to the recent "explosive sales".

Sharing his joy over the record-breaking achievement of the previous day, Wang Lei said: "I'm so happy, and I'm not being hao lian. Maybe it's easy for others, but not me. I used to sell so many things, including cars such as Mercedes and Toyotas, but it has never crossed $1 million."

Expressing his gratitude to followers for their support, he added that they will be using part of the proceeds to supply basic necessities to 1,000 low-income families in Singapore.

