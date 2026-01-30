Wang Weiliang reflects on simple life with long-time partner and not rushing things: 'I'm most blissful at the present moment'

While Wang Weiliang made his showbiz debut in local movie Ah Boys to Men in 2012, it wasn't until 2015 when the third movie in the Jack Neo franchise was released that he started to gain recognition and opportunities as an actor.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently while promoting his new Chinese New Year movie A Good Fortune, the 38-year-old reflected on his belief that all things come in good time.

He shared: "Life really cannot be rushed; everything happens to us at the most appropriate time. So instead of letting something happen prematurely, why not let it come naturally at the appropriate time.

"I think it's always good to maintain a certain level of unhurriedness, we shouldn't rush to attempt to solve every problem immediately as it arises. I came to a habit that no matter what happens, I would calm myself down first, look at all aspects [of the issue], before reacting to the problem."

Similarly, on the road to fame, he said the only thing he could do before achieving that was to prepare himself by doing his job well and maintaining a positive mindset. This is so that when the opportunity arises, he could apply the skills and knowledge he had learnt through his experiences to face it in the best way possible.

In director Jason Lee's A Good Fortune, Weiliang plays Zihao, a Malaysian who studied in Singapore and formed a friendship with Kaixin (Xixi Lim) from their primary school days. They separated after Zihao had to return to Malaysia following a family emergency.

In the present day, Zihao inherits his late father's yong tau fu business while Kaixin is a struggling influencer. They reunite when Kaixin and her mother Auntie Hua (Liu Lingling) flee to Malaysia after the latter falls into debt with a loan shark from a phone scam.

A series of comical mishaps follow as Zihao and Kaixin navigate a high-stakes, million-dollar pineapple tart competition organised by a Thai matriarch (Usha Seamkhum from How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies).

'Filming a kissing scene is similar to filming a slapping scene'

Weiliang shared that his long friendship with Xixi and their previous experiences working together helped their chemistry on screen as friends to lovers.

They appeared in local comedy film Lucky Boy (2017) and played husband and wife in Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017), where they also shared an onscreen kiss.

On filming a kissing scene with Xixi again this time round, Weiliang laughed: "We both knew that filming this scene is similar to filming a slapping scene. If we can't slap well, we will hit again. If we can't kiss well the first time, we will do it again."

They completed the scene in two or three takes, but Weiliang emphasised it was to accommodate different camera angles.

Finding simple happiness in family and career

In the film, Zihao appreciates leading a simple life operating his late father's business in Seremban, Malaysia.

We also asked Weiliang what his ideal simple and happy life is, and he shared that the first thing is not to compare with others so as to not pressure himself.

He said: "I think it is to have a job I love, to be able to go home at the end of the day and talk about life with my loved ones. That's my simplest form of happiness.

"I think I have achieved it now. Because life cannot be rushed, whatever happens at this moment, I will just face it naturally. To have someone whom I can share my feelings with and to work in a job that I love, I couldn't ask for more. I am most blissful at the present moment."

Weiliang revealed he has been in a relationship with his partner for more than a decade but keeps it low-key because she is not in showbiz.

"It's really a very blissful thing to be able to share my daily life with someone I love, who listens to me, no matter if it's my partner or my mother," he added.

A Good Life is now showing in Shaw Theatres.

