Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing job

Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing jobs in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director.

Fueled by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, demand is soaring for intimacy directors or coordinators who help choreograph TV and movie scenes involving sex or nudity and ensure that actors are not exploited or made to feel uncomfortable.

Interest in the specialised job is high, but training can take months.

"We have stunt coordinators. We really take care of people in those kind of scenes. But scenes of intimacy have kind of been left a little too alone," said Jessica Steinrock, managing director of the non-profit Intimacy Directors International (IDI).

HBO now has an intimacy coordinator on all its shows involving intimate scenes, while Showtime uses one on "The Affair" and other series.

Elsewhere, IDI and groups like Theatrical Intimacy Education and Intimacy on Set run multiple workshops in the United States and the UK that empower actors to speak up.

IDI, founded in 2016, says the number of its intimacy instructors has mushroomed to 29, from just four two years ago. More than 70 people applied for 10 places with IDI earlier this year to train for the role.

THE POWER OF NO

"It is absolutely growing at a rapid pace," said Gabrielle Carteris, president of the US actors union SAG-AFTRA. "There are a plethora of shows and not enough intimacy coordinators right now."