The Wanted singer Tom Parker, 32, diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

The 32-year-old singer - who has a 15-month-old daughter and is set to welcome his second child with wife Kelsey - has stage 4 glioblastom and doctors have told him the tumour is inoperable.

Tom told OK! Magazine: "I’m still in complete shock, it’s so much to take in."

The Glad You Came hitmaker said: "I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you."

The singer has already started a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Tom had a seizure in July and was placed on a waiting list for an MRI scan amid the coronavirus pandemic. And six weeks later, he had another more severe seizure and was rushed to hospital.

Due to Covid-19, Kelsey couldn't be with Tom when he was told he had stage 4 glioblastoma.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday morning (Oct 12) and vowed to "fight this all the way" by raising awareness and researching the treatments available.

They wrote: "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

"There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

"We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this."

Asked if the pair had been told how long Tom can expect to live, Kelsey said: "We didn't ask for one. I said that for Tom's state of mind and who he is as a person, that would not be good for him. He would literally sit here and count down the days and not live his life."

She added: "We're not thinking like that. No one can define you by that. Tom went to the hospital with his brother before because I couldn't go, and I said to his brother, 'Don't let them tell him', and his brother said he was fishing for an answer.

"I'm in groups with people going through the same thing, and they said there are people who were told they had three months to live and they're still going five years later."

Tom admits that he is still yet to "process" the earth-shattering diagnosis.

He recalled to OK! magazine: "They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F****** hell!' I was in shock.

"It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. Kelsey couldn't come in because of Covid-19. I still haven't processed it."